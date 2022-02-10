Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Commercial Kitchen Knives is any knife that is intended to be used in food preparation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Kitchen Knives in global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Commercial Kitchen Knives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Kitchen Knives market was valued at 1397.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1950.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chinease Style knife Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Kitchen Knives include Groupe SEB, Kai, Zwilling, Victorinox, Cutco, Wusthof, Shibazi, Fiskars and Friedr. Dick, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Kitchen Knives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chinease Style knife

Japanese Style Knife

Western Style Knife

Others

Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Common Knives

Meat Knives

Other Knives

Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Kitchen Knives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Kitchen Knives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Commercial Kitchen Knives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Commercial Kitchen Knives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Groupe SEB

Kai

Zwilling

Victorinox

Cutco

Wusthof

Shibazi

Fiskars

Friedr. Dick

Ginsu

MAC

Yoshikin

Chroma Cutlery

Zhangxiaoquan

Kyocera

TOJIRO

KitchenAid

Dexter-Russell

Wangmazi

BergHOFF

Chan Chi Kee

Cuisinart

MCUSTA Zanmai

Robert Welch

Furi

Mundial

Coltellerie Sanelli

Spyderco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commercial Kitchen Knives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Kitchen Knives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Kitchen Knives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Kitchen Knives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Kitchen Knives Companies

