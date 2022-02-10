Industrial Coating Additives Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Coating Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Industrial Coating Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Coating Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rheology Modifier Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Coating Additives include Dynea, BASF, BYK, King Industries, Arkema, Dynoadd, Michelman, Lubrizol and Evonik Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Coating Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Coating Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rheology Modifier

Defoamer

Dispersant

Wetting Agent

Other

Global Industrial Coating Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architectural

Automotive

Industrial

Packaging

Wood

Other

Global Industrial Coating Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Coating Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Coating Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Coating Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial Coating Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dynea

BASF

BYK

King Industries

Arkema

Dynoadd

Michelman

Lubrizol

Evonik Industries

Dow

Daikin Industries

Allnex

Sunrise Chemical

LKAB Minerals

DuPont

Sherwin-Williams

Ashland

Eastman

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Coating Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Coating Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Coating Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Coating Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Coating Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Coating Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Coating Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Coating Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Coating Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Coating Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Coating Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Coating Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Coating Additives Companies

