Industrial Coating Additives Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial Coating Additives Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Coating Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Industrial Coating Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Coating Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rheology Modifier Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Coating Additives include Dynea, BASF, BYK, King Industries, Arkema, Dynoadd, Michelman, Lubrizol and Evonik Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Coating Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Coating Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Rheology Modifier
- Defoamer
- Dispersant
- Wetting Agent
- Other
Global Industrial Coating Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Architectural
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Packaging
- Wood
- Other
Global Industrial Coating Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Coating Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Coating Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Coating Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Industrial Coating Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dynea
- BASF
- BYK
- King Industries
- Arkema
- Dynoadd
- Michelman
- Lubrizol
- Evonik Industries
- Dow
- Daikin Industries
- Allnex
- Sunrise Chemical
- LKAB Minerals
- DuPont
- Sherwin-Williams
- Ashland
- Eastman
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Coating Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Coating Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Coating Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Coating Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Coating Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Coating Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Coating Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Coating Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Coating Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Coating Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Coating Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Coating Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Coating Additives Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Research Report 2021
Global Industrial Coating Additives Market Outlook 2021
Asia Pacific Industrial Coating Additives Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
China Industrial Coating Additives Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast