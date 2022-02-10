Automobile Gear Oils Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gear oil mainly refers to the transmission and rear axle lubrication oil.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automobile Gear Oils in global, including the following market information:

Global Automobile Gear Oils Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automobile Gear Oils Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Automobile Gear Oils companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automobile Gear Oils market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mineral Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automobile Gear Oils include Shell, Exxonobil, BP, Chevron, Total, Petrochina Company, Sinopec, Lukoil and Fuchs Petrolub Se, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automobile Gear Oils manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automobile Gear Oils Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automobile Gear Oils Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Semi-Synthetic Oil

Global Automobile Gear Oils Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automobile Gear Oils Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automobile Gear Oils Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automobile Gear Oils Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automobile Gear Oils revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automobile Gear Oils revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automobile Gear Oils sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automobile Gear Oils sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shell

Exxonobil

BP

Chevron

Total

Petrochina Company

Sinopec

Lukoil

Fuchs Petrolub Se

Idemitsu Kosan

Phillips 66 Company

Indian Oil Corporation

Croda International

Amalie Oil

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automobile Gear Oils Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automobile Gear Oils Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automobile Gear Oils Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automobile Gear Oils Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automobile Gear Oils Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automobile Gear Oils Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automobile Gear Oils Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automobile Gear Oils Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automobile Gear Oils Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automobile Gear Oils Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automobile Gear Oils Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automobile Gear Oils Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automobile Gear Oils Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile Gear Oils Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automobile Gear Oils Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile Gear Oils Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

