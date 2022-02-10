Reusable Ice Packs Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Reusable Ice Packs Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Reusable ice packs comes under hot and cold therapy which is utilized by several industries for various applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Reusable Ice Packs in global, including the following market information:
- Global Reusable Ice Packs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Reusable Ice Packs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Reusable Ice Packs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Reusable Ice Packs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Reusable Ice Packs include King Brand Healthcare Products, Reuseit, Techniice, Lloyds Pharmacy, Gel Frost Packs, Ace Hardware and S.E.A. Olympus Marketing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Reusable Ice Packs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Reusable Ice Packs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Reusable Ice Packs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gel
- Chemical Liquid
- Other
Global Reusable Ice Packs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Reusable Ice Packs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceuticals
- Medical & Healthcare
- Consumer Goods
- Food Industry
- Others
Global Reusable Ice Packs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Reusable Ice Packs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Reusable Ice Packs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Reusable Ice Packs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Reusable Ice Packs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Reusable Ice Packs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- King Brand Healthcare Products
- Reuseit
- Techniice
- Lloyds Pharmacy
- Gel Frost Packs
- Ace Hardware
- S.E.A. Olympus Marketing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Reusable Ice Packs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Reusable Ice Packs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Reusable Ice Packs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Reusable Ice Packs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Reusable Ice Packs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Reusable Ice Packs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Reusable Ice Packs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Reusable Ice Packs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Reusable Ice Packs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Reusable Ice Packs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Reusable Ice Packs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reusable Ice Packs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Reusable Ice Packs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reusable Ice Packs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Reusable Ice Packs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reusable Ice Packs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Reusable Ice Packs Market Siz
