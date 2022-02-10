Power Transistor Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A transistor is a semiconductor device that is used to switch or amplify electrical signals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Transistor in global, including the following market information:

Global Power Transistor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Power Transistor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Power Transistor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Transistor market was valued at 11520 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13780 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

RF And Microwave Power Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Transistor include Fairchild Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Cuprite, Champion Microelectronic and Diodes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Power Transistor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Transistor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Transistor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

RF And Microwave Power

High-Voltage FET Power

IGBT Power

Global Power Transistor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Transistor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic Products

Automobile Entertainment Equipment

Other

Global Power Transistor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Transistor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Transistor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Transistor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Power Transistor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Power Transistor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fairchild Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Cuprite

Champion Microelectronic

Diodes

Linear Integrated Systems

NXP Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

Semikron

Torex Semiconductors

Vishay

