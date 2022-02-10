Pneumatic Riveting Machine Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Riveting machine is a new kind of riveting equipment based on the principle of cold rolling

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pneumatic Riveting Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pneumatic Riveting Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pneumatic Riveting Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fully Automatic Riveting Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pneumatic Riveting Machine include Arconic, BalTec, Bollhoff Fastenings, DENESA, GESIPA Blindniettechnik, Stanley Black & Decker, DUBUIS Outillages, Beta Utensili and FAR. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pneumatic Riveting Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fully Automatic Riveting Machine

Semi-Automatic Riveting Machine

Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industrial Gas Turbine

Construction Machinery

Aerospace

Others

Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pneumatic Riveting Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pneumatic Riveting Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pneumatic Riveting Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pneumatic Riveting Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arconic

BalTec

Bollhoff Fastenings

DENESA

GESIPA Blindniettechnik

Stanley Black & Decker

DUBUIS Outillages

Beta Utensili

FAR

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pneumatic Riveting Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pneumatic Riveting Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pneumatic Riveting Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pneumatic Riveting Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pneumatic Riveting Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatic Riveting Machine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pneumatic Riveting Machine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatic

