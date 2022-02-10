Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
PCB inspection equipment uses cameras, X-rays, and ultrasonic or UV radiation to detect defects in PCBs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Printed Circuit Board (PCB) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market was valued at 70460 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 87600 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Panel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) include Ibiden, Nippon Mektron, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technology, TTM Technologies, Unimicron Technology, Young Poong Electronics, Zhen Ding Technology Holding and CMK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single Panel
- Double Panel
- Multilayer Panel
Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- TVs
- Digital Cameras
- MP3 Players
- Other
Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ibiden
- Nippon Mektron
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Tripod Technology
- TTM Technologies
- Unimicron Technology
- Young Poong Electronics
- Zhen Ding Technology Holding
- CMK
- Daeduck Electronics
- Hannstar Board Technology
- Kingboard Chemical Holdings
- Multek
- Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board
