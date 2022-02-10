Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PCB inspection equipment uses cameras, X-rays, and ultrasonic or UV radiation to detect defects in PCBs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) in global, including the following market information:

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Printed Circuit Board (PCB) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market was valued at 70460 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 87600 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Panel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) include Ibiden, Nippon Mektron, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technology, TTM Technologies, Unimicron Technology, Young Poong Electronics, Zhen Ding Technology Holding and CMK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Panel

Double Panel

Multilayer Panel

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

TVs

Digital Cameras

MP3 Players

Other

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ibiden

Nippon Mektron

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Tripod Technology

TTM Technologies

Unimicron Technology

Young Poong Electronics

Zhen Ding Technology Holding

CMK

Daeduck Electronics

Hannstar Board Technology

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Multek

Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Companies

