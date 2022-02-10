Micro Actuator Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Transducers are those devices which helps to convert one form of energy to another form of energy. Actuator is a type of transducers which helps in producing mechanical movement through converting a source of energy. Here the source of energy may include electric current, pneumatic pressure or hydraulic fluid pressure. Whereas micro actuator helps to transmit a measure or fixed amount of energy for the operation of other mechanism. In other words it is mainly used to produce small forces in entities of small sizes and motions at over small distances.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro Actuator in global, including the following market information:

Global Micro Actuator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Micro Actuator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Micro Actuator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Micro Actuator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Micro Actuator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Micro Actuator include IBM, ST Microelectronics, Agilent, Stmicroelectronics, NanoSniff Technologies and SAES Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Micro Actuator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Micro Actuator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro Actuator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Micro Actuator

Functional Material Based Micro Actuator

Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) Micro Actuator

Other

Global Micro Actuator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro Actuator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Other

Global Micro Actuator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro Actuator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Micro Actuator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Micro Actuator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Micro Actuator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Micro Actuator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

ST Microelectronics

Agilent

Stmicroelectronics

NanoSniff Technologies

SAES Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Micro Actuator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Micro Actuator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Micro Actuator Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Micro Actuator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Micro Actuator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Micro Actuator Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Micro Actuator Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Micro Actuator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Micro Actuator Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Micro Actuator Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Micro Actuator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Micro Actuator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Micro Actuator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micro Actuator Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Micro Actuator Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micro Actuator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Micro Actuator Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

