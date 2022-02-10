Exterior Coatings Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Exterior wall paint is used to paint the exterior wall of a building, so the most important indicator is to resist ultraviolet radiation, the requirements of long-term irradiation do not change color.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Exterior Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6847107/global-exterior-coatings-2022-2028-173

Global Exterior Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Exterior Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Exterior Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Exterior Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent-Thinned Coatings for Exterior Wall Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Exterior Coatings include PPG, Akzonobel, Nipponpaint-holding, Asian paints, Carpoly, Huarun, Yips Chemical, Kansai and Sherwin Williams and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Exterior Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Exterior Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Exterior Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent-Thinned Coatings for Exterior Wall

Solvent-Waterd Inorganic Exterior Wall

Global Exterior Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Exterior Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Global Exterior Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Exterior Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Exterior Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Exterior Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Exterior Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Exterior Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG

Akzonobel

Nipponpaint-holding

Asian paints

Carpoly

Huarun

Yips Chemical

Kansai

Sherwin Williams

British paints

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-exterior-coatings-2022-2028-173-6847107

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Exterior Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Exterior Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Exterior Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Exterior Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Exterior Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Exterior Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Exterior Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Exterior Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Exterior Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Exterior Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Exterior Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Exterior Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Exterior Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Exterior Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Exterior Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 &

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Exterior Architectural Coatings Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Exterior Architectural Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Exterior Architectural Coatings Sales Market Report 2021

Global and United States Exterior Wall Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2027