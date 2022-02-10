Microphone Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Microphones or microphone chip or silicon microphones has extensive usage in high quality audio output devices. These devices are mainly used in smartphones and tablets for the high quality sound and with its quick technological development and advanced miniature microphones, they can be integrated in compact electronic devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microphone in global, including the following market information:

Global Microphone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Microphone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Microphone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microphone market was valued at 3190.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4150.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electret Microphones Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microphone include Knowles, AAC Technologies Holdings, Invensense, Goertek, Stmicroelectronics, Omron, MEMSensing, Robert Bosch and BSE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microphone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microphone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Microphone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electret Microphones

Mems Microphones

Other

Global Microphone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Microphone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Commercial Security & Surveillance

Other

Global Microphone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Microphone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microphone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microphone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Microphone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Microphone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Knowles

AAC Technologies Holdings

Invensense

Goertek

Stmicroelectronics

Omron

MEMSensing

Robert Bosch

BSE

Cirrus Logic

New Japan Radio

Hosiden Corporation

Shandong Gettop Acoustic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microphone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Microphone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Microphone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Microphone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Microphone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Microphone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microphone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Microphone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Microphone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Microphone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Microphone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microphone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Microphone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microphone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microphone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microphone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Microphone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Electret Microphones

4.1.3 Mems Microphones

4.1.4 Other

