Smart Phone Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cellular phones that offer advanced computing abilities such as Wi-Fi, web browsing, third-party applications and mobile payment, solutions for information management, such as documents, emails and contacts, inbuilt GPS applications, and provides features such as voice and video calls and web access are referred to as smart phones.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Phone in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Phone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Phone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smart Phone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Phone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Android Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Phone include Samsung Electronics, Apple, Huawei Technologies, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, LG, Lenovo and TCL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Phone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Phone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Phone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Android

iOS

Windows

Other

Global Smart Phone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Phone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Under 18 Years Old

18-45 Years Old

45-60 Years Old

Above 60 Years Old

Global Smart Phone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Phone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Phone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Phone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Phone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart Phone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung Electronics

Apple

Huawei Technologies

OPPO

Vivo

Xiaomi

LG

Lenovo

TCL

Gionee

Motorola

LeEco/Coolpad

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Phone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Phone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Phone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Phone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Phone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smart Phone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Phone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Phone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Phone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smart Phone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smart Phone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Phone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Phone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Phone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Phone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Phone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Smart Phone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Android

4.1.3 iOS

4.1.4 Windows

4.1.5 Other

