Mobile SoC Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The mobile SoC’s are increasingly getting popularity in the group of mobile phones manufacturers. Mobile SoC is playing a very crucial role in sustaining the demand as well as improvising the features and offerings of the mobile phones. The mobile SoC is increasingly deployed by the mobile phone manufacturers as it is available with the analog, digital, mixed signal as well as radio frequency signals. Mobile SoC is a system on the chip, which is increasingly deployed in the mobile phones as integrated circuits for the systems. The mobile SoC is used for integrating all the components of the electronic systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile SoC in global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile SoC Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mobile SoC Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mobile SoC companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile SoC market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Digital Signals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile SoC include Qualcomm Technologies, Apple, Samsung, MediaTek, Intel, Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi and Spreadtrum Communications, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile SoC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile SoC Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile SoC Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Digital Signals

Analog Signals

Mixed Signals

Other

Global Mobile SoC Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile SoC Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aviation & Military

Others

Global Mobile SoC Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile SoC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile SoC revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile SoC revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mobile SoC sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mobile SoC sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Qualcomm Technologies

Apple

Samsung

MediaTek

Intel

Huawei Technologies

Xiaomi

Spreadtrum Communications

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile SoC Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile SoC Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile SoC Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile SoC Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile SoC Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mobile SoC Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile SoC Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile SoC Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile SoC Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mobile SoC Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mobile SoC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile SoC Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mobile SoC Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile SoC Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile SoC Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile SoC Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Mobile SoC Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Digital Signals

4.1.3 Analog Signals

4.1.4 Mixed Signals

