Movement Sensors Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Movement sensors are devices which detect movements of objects, especially human beings.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Movement Sensors in global, including the following market information:
- Global Movement Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Movement Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Movement Sensors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Movement Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Active Movement Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Movement Sensors include Bosch Sensortec, Kionix, Murata Manufacturing, Honeywell International, Analog Devices, Microchip Technology, Freescale Semiconductor, MEMSIC and STMicroelectronics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Movement Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Movement Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Movement Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Active Movement Sensors
- Passive Movement Sensors
- Dual Technology Movement Sensors
Global Movement Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Movement Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Industrial & Healthcare
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
Global Movement Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Movement Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Movement Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Movement Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Movement Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Movement Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bosch Sensortec
- Kionix
- Murata Manufacturing
- Honeywell International
- Analog Devices
- Microchip Technology
- Freescale Semiconductor
- MEMSIC
- STMicroelectronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Movement Sensors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Movement Sensors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Movement Sensors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Movement Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Movement Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Movement Sensors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Movement Sensors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Movement Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Movement Sensors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Movement Sensors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Movement Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Movement Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Movement Sensors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Movement Sensors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Movement Sensors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Movement Sensors Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Movement Sensors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
