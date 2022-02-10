Nanophotonic Equipment Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Development of Nanophotonic equipment/devices deals with the design, fabrication and characterization of nanophotonic technology across various nanophotonic application. Current research & development is majorly focused on developing nanophotonic equipment for applications such as telecommunication, consumer electronics and healthcare.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nanophotonic Equipment in global

Global Nanophotonic Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nanophotonic Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Nanophotonic Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nanophotonic Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nano-Ribbons Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nanophotonic Equipment include Nanonics Imaging, Cambridge Display, Samsung, Osram, IBM, Philips, Novaled GmbH, Hitachi and General Electric and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nanophotonic Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nanophotonic Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nanophotonic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nano-Ribbons

Quantum Dots

Nano-Tubes

Photonic Crystals

Plasmonics

Others

Global Nanophotonic Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nanophotonic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Global Nanophotonic Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nanophotonic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants

Key companies Nanophotonic Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nanophotonic Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nanophotonic Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Nanophotonic Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nanonics Imaging

Cambridge Display

Samsung

Osram

IBM

Philips

Novaled GmbH

Hitachi

General Electric

Covega Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nanophotonic Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nanophotonic Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nanophotonic Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nanophotonic Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nanophotonic Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nanophotonic Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nanophotonic Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nanophotonic Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nanophotonic Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nanophotonic Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nanophotonic Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nanophotonic Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nanophotonic Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanophotonic Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nanophotonic Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanophotonic Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

