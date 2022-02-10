Single-Phase Stepper Motor Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Single-Phase Stepper Motor Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Stepper motor is an open-loop control motor that converts electrical impulse signal into angular displacement or linear displacement.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-Phase Stepper Motor in global, including the following market information:
- Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Single-Phase Stepper Motor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single-Phase Stepper Motor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Variable-reluctance (VR) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single-Phase Stepper Motor include Shinano Kenshi, Minebea, Nippon Pulse Motor, Haydon Kerk Motion Solutions, Oriental Motor, Panasonic, Mechtex, Anaheim Automation and ElectroCraft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single-Phase Stepper Motor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Variable-reluctance (VR)
- Permanent Magnet (PM)
- Hybrid (HB)
Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- CNC Machine Tool
- Industrial Automation
- Printing Equipment
Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Single-Phase Stepper Motor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Single-Phase Stepper Motor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Single-Phase Stepper Motor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Single-Phase Stepper Motor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Shinano Kenshi
- Minebea
- Nippon Pulse Motor
- Haydon Kerk Motion Solutions
- Oriental Motor
- Panasonic
- Mechtex
- Anaheim Automation
- ElectroCraft
- Nanotec Electronic
- Kollemorgen
- Bosch Rexroth
- TECO Electro Devices
- Changzhou Leili
- Moons
- Mige
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single-Phase Stepper Motor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single-Phase Stepper Motor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single-Phase Stepper Motor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single-Phase Stepper Motor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single-Phase Stepper Motor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Phase Stepper Motor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single-Phase Stepper Motor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Ph
