Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ceramic valve adopts high technology and new ceramic structure material to make sealing parts and vulnerable parts of valve, which improves the wear resistance, corrosion resistance and sealing of valve products and greatly extends the service life of valve.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Ceramic Ball Valve in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Electric Ceramic Ball Valve companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Temperature Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Ceramic Ball Valve include Fujikin, Yantai Kingway, CERA SYSTEM, METSO, Nil-Cor, Shengkai Industry, Huagong Valve, Dingchuang and Shanggao Valve, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Ceramic Ball Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Low Temperature Valve
- Normal Temperature Valve
- High Temperature Valve
Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Steel Industry
- Power Industry
- Other
Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electric Ceramic Ball Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electric Ceramic Ball Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electric Ceramic Ball Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electric Ceramic Ball Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Fujikin
- Yantai Kingway
- CERA SYSTEM
- METSO
- Nil-Cor
- Shengkai Industry
- Huagong Valve
- Dingchuang
- Shanggao Valve
- Neeinn
- Xiamen Fuvalve
- Samuel Industries
- SAMSON Group
- Xinfeng
- PRE-VENT GmbH
- Yongjia Yajin
- FOYO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Ceramic Ball Valve Companies
