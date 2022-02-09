Luxury Rugs Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Luxury Rugs market, covering market size for segment by type (Woven Rugs, Needle Felt Rugs, etc.), by application (Residential, Commercial, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Shaw Industries, Mohawk, Milliken, Beaulieu, Interface, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Luxury Rugs from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Luxury Rugs market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Luxury Rugs including:

Shaw Industries

Mohawk

Milliken

Beaulieu

Interface

Tarkett

Dixie Group

Oriental Weavers

Balta

Brintons

Infloor

Dinarsu

Merinos

Dongsheng Carpet Group

Jiangsu Kaili Carpet

Shanhua Carpet

Haima Carpet

TY Carpet

COC Carpet

Shenzhen Meijili Carpet

HUADE Group

Zhemei Carpets

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Woven Rugs

Needle Felt Rugs

Knotted Rugs

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial

Transportation (Yachts, Planes)

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Chapter 1 Luxury Rugs Market Overview

1.1 Luxury Rugs Definition

1.2 Global Luxury Rugs Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global Luxury Rugs Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global Luxury Rugs Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global Luxury Rugs Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global Luxury Rugs Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 Luxury Rugs Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 Luxury Rugs Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Luxury Rugs Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global Luxury Rugs Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global Luxury Rugs Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Luxury Rugs Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Luxury Rugs Market by Type

3.1.1 Woven Rugs

3.1.2 Needle Felt Rugs

3.1.3 Knotted Rugs

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Luxury Rugs Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Luxury Rugs Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

