Global Methanol Market Outlook 2022

Global Methanol Market Outlook 20222 min read
The methanol market is projected to register a CAGR of over 4.87% during the forecast period 2022-2027
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Natural Gas to Methanol
- Coal to Methanol
- Coke Oven Gas from Methanol
Segment by Application
- Methanol to Olefins
- Formaldehyde
- Alternative Fuels
- Methyl tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE)
- Acetic Acid
- Methyl Chloride (Chloromethane)
- Methyl Methacrylate
- Others
By Company
- Methanex
- Proman
- Saudi Aramco
- CHN Energy
- China Coal Group
- SDEG
- Baofeng Energy
- Shanghai Huayi
- Fund Energy
- ZPC
- Sinopec
- Kaveh
- Petronas
- OCI
- PCEC
- Jiutai Energy Group
- LyondellBasell
- Koch
- Sipchem
- Guanghui Energy
- Metafrax
- AMPCO
- Gazprom
- Equinor
- BMC
- KMI
- Celanese
- KPC
- TotalEnergies
- Chemanol
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Mid East & Africa
- Southeast Asia
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Methanol Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Methanol
1.2 Methanol Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Methanol Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Natural Gas to Methanol
1.2.3 Coal to Methanol
1.2.4 Coke Oven Gas from Methanol
1.3 Methanol Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Methanol Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Methanol to Olefins
1.3.3 Formaldehyde
1.3.4 Alternative Fuels
1.3.5 Methyl tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE)
1.3.6 Acetic Acid
1.3.7 Methyl Chloride (Chloromethane)
1.3.8 Methyl Methacrylate
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Methanol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Methanol Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Methanol Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Methanol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Methanol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Methanol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Methanol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Mid East & Africa Methanol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 Southeast Asia Methanol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
