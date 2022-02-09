February 9, 2022

Global Files & Rasps Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Files & Rasps market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Files & Rasps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Files Tool
  • Rasps Tool

 

Segment by Application

  • Commercial
  • Household

By Company

  • Stanley
  • Apex Tool Group
  • Great Wall Precision
  • TTi
  • Snap-on Inc.
  • Ideal Industries
  • Textron
  • Klein Tools
  • Wurth Group
  • Tajima
  • Knipex
  • Irwin
  • PHOENIX
  • Wiha
  • Channellock
  • Pro’skit
  • Ajay
  • Akar Tools
  • JPW Industries
  • JK Files
  • DUCK
  • JETECH
  • Excelta
  • Sinotools

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Files & Rasps Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Files & Rasps Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Files Tool
1.2.3 Rasps Tool
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Files & Rasps Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Household
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Files & Rasps Production
2.1 Global Files & Rasps Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Files & Rasps Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Files & Rasps Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Files & Rasps Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Files & Rasps Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Files & Rasps Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Files & Rasps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Files & Rasps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Files & Rasps Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Files & Rasps Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Files & Rasps Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Files & Rasps by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Files & Rasps Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Files & Rasps Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Files & Rasps Revenue by

