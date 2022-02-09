February 9, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Global Cordless Tools Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

grandresearchstore

Cordless Tools market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cordless Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Cordless Impact Wrench
  • Cordless Ratchet Wrench
  • Cordless Brushless Impact
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Commercial
  • Household

By Company

  • Stanley
  • Apex Tool Group
  • Great Wall Precision
  • TTi
  • Snap-on Inc.
  • Ideal Industries
  • Textron
  • Klein Tools
  • Wurth Group
  • Tajima
  • Knipex
  • Irwin
  • PHOENIX
  • Wiha
  • Channellock
  • Pro’skit
  • Ajay
  • Akar Tools
  • JPW Industries
  • JK Files
  • DUCK
  • JETECH
  • Excelta
  • Sinotools

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cordless Tools Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cordless Tools Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cordless Impact Wrench
1.2.3 Cordless Ratchet Wrench
1.2.4 Cordless Brushless Impact
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cordless Tools Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Household
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cordless Tools Production
2.1 Global Cordless Tools Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cordless Tools Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cordless Tools Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cordless Tools Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cordless Tools Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cordless Tools Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cordless Tools Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Cordless Tools Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Cordless Tools Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Cordless Tools Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Cordless Tools Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Cordless Tools by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Cordless Tools Revenue by Region

