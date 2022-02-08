Polymeric Foam Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A polymeric foam is a foam, in liquid or solidified form, formed from polymers. Polymer foams have low density, good heat insulation, good sound insulation effects, high specific strength, and high corrosion resistance, and are widely used in civil and industrial applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymeric Foam in global, including the following market information:

Global Polymeric Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polymeric Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polymeric Foam companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-polymeric-foam-2022-2028-18

The global Polymeric Foam market was valued at 1294.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1508.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polypropylene Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polymeric Foam include BASF, Evonik, DOW, Armacell, Rogers, Huntsman, Saint-Gobain, Covestro and Trocellen GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polymeric Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polymeric Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymeric Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polypropylene Foam

Polyethylene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Others

Global Polymeric Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymeric Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics Hardware

Sports & Leisure

Others

Global Polymeric Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymeric Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polymeric Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polymeric Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polymeric Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polymeric Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Evonik

DOW

Armacell

Rogers

Huntsman

Saint-Gobain

Covestro

Trocellen GmbH

Sekisui Alveo

Abriso NV

Boyd Corporation

Sealed Air

JSP Corporation

The Vita Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-polymeric-foam-2022-2028-18

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polymeric Foam Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polymeric Foam Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polymeric Foam Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polymeric Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polymeric Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polymeric Foam Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polymeric Foam Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polymeric Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polymeric Foam Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polymeric Foam Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polymeric Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymeric Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polymeric Foam Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymeric Foam Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polymeric Foam Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymeric Foam Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polymeric Foam Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Polypropylene Foam

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Polymeric Foam Market Outlook 2022

Polymeric Spray Foam Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global and China Polymeric Spray Foam Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Polymeric Foam Sales Market Report 2021