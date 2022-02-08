4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
4,4?-Difluorobenzophenone is an organic compound with the formula of (FC6H4)2CO. This colorless solid is commonly used as a precursor to PEEK, or polyetherether ketone, a so-called high performance polymer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone in global, including the following market information:
- Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone companies in 2021 (%)
The global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone market was valued at 59 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 101.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone include Sino-High, Regal Remedies Limited, Hubei Kexing Medical & Chemical and Changzhou Jintan Chunfeng Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Industrial Grade
Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- PEEK
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sino-High
- Regal Remedies Limited
- Hubei Kexing Medical & Chemical
- Changzhou Jintan Chunfeng Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenon
