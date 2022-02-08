4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4,4?-Difluorobenzophenone is an organic compound with the formula of (FC6H4)2CO. This colorless solid is commonly used as a precursor to PEEK, or polyetherether ketone, a so-called high performance polymer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone in global, including the following market information:

Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone market was valued at 59 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 101.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone include Sino-High, Regal Remedies Limited, Hubei Kexing Medical & Chemical and Changzhou Jintan Chunfeng Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

PEEK

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sino-High

Regal Remedies Limited

Hubei Kexing Medical & Chemical

Changzhou Jintan Chunfeng Chemical

