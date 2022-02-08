Refractory Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Refractory materials generally refer to inorganic non-metallic materials with refractory degree above 1580?, which can withstand various physical and chemical changes and mechanical effects. Widely used in iron and steel, building materials, non-ferrous metals, chemicals, machinery, electricity and national defense and other high temperature industries, is a variety of high temperature thermal kiln and equipment indispensable important supporting materials, is also an important basic material for various high temperature industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refractory in global, including the following market information:

Global Refractory Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Refractory Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Refractory companies in 2021 (%)

The global Refractory market was valued at 32720 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 37860 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Shaped Refractories Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refractory include RHI Magnesita, VESUVIUS, KROSAKI, SHINAGAWA, Imerys, HWI, MORGAN CRUCIBLE, SAINT-GOBAIN and Minteq, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Refractory manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refractory Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refractory Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Shaped Refractories

Unshaped Refractories

Global Refractory Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refractory Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Steel Industry

Energy and Chemical Industry

Non-ferrous Metal

Cement

Glass

Global Refractory Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refractory Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refractory revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refractory revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Refractory sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Refractory sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RHI Magnesita

VESUVIUS

KROSAKI

SHINAGAWA

Imerys

HWI

MORGAN CRUCIBLE

SAINT-GOBAIN

Minteq

Resco

Qinghua Group

Puyang Refractory

Sinosteel

Lier

Jinlong Group

Sujia

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refractory Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Refractory Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Refractory Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Refractory Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Refractory Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Refractory Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Refractory Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Refractory Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Refractory Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Refractory Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Refractory Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refractory Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Refractory Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refractory Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refractory Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refractory Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Refractory Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Shaped Refractories

4.1.3 Unshaped Refractories

