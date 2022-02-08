Global Butyl Rubber Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The Global Butyl Rubber market was valued at 4645.5 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.73% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Butyl rubber is the foundation of today`s butyl rubber technology. Butyl rubber is a copolymer of isobutylene and a small amount of isoprene providing for a highly saturated backbone. The primary properties of butyl rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping.Butyl rubber can be compounded with fillers and other modifiers and then vulcanized into practical rubber products. Owing to its excellent air retention, butyl rubber is the preferred material for inner tubes in all but the largest sizes. It also plays an important part in the inner liners of tubeless tires. (Because of poor tread durability, all-butyl tires have not proved successful.) IIR is also used for many other automobile components, including window strips, because of its resistance to oxidation. Its resistance to heat has made it indispensable in tire manufacture, where it forms the bladders that retain the steam or hot water used to vulcanize tires.

The market for butyl rubber is highly concentrated with limited players. The largest producers of butyl rubber in the worldwide are ExxonMobil, Lanxess, PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim, JSR, Sibur, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material and Panjin Heyun Group. Production of butyl rubber is North America. Europe, Japan and China are also major producing area of butyl rubber. Since the production of butyl rubber requires high technical experience, the competition would be moderate in the future.

By Market Verdors:

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

Sibur

JSR

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)

Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

Panjin Heyun Group

By Types:

Regular Butyl Rubber

Chlorinated Butyl Rubber

Brominated Butyl Rubber

By Applications:

Tire

Medical Materials

Adhesives and Sealants

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology. Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

