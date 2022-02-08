I-Joist Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

I-Joist market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global I-Joist market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Metal I-Joist

Plastic I-Joist

Other

Segment by Application

Architecture

Bridge

Other

By Company

Nordic Structures

Anthony Forest Products

TECO Building Products

Pro Builder

Pryda

Tri-State Forest Products

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 I-Joist Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global I-Joist Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Metal I-Joist

1.2.3 Plastic I-Joist

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global I-Joist Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Architecture

1.3.3 Bridge

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global I-Joist Production

2.1 Global I-Joist Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global I-Joist Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global I-Joist Production by Region

2.3.1 Global I-Joist Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global I-Joist Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global I-Joist Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global I-Joist Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global I-Joist Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global I-Joist Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global I-Joist Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global I-Joist Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales I-Joist by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global I-Joist Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global I-Joist Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global I-Joist Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

