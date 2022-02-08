February 8, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

I-Joist Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2 min read
21 hours ago grandresearchstore

I-Joist market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global I-Joist market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-ijoist-2028-475

Segment by Type

  • Metal I-Joist
  • Plastic I-Joist
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Architecture
  • Bridge
  • Other

By Company

  • Nordic Structures
  • Anthony Forest Products
  • TECO Building Products
  • Pro Builder
  • Pryda
  • Tri-State Forest Products

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 I-Joist Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global I-Joist Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal I-Joist
1.2.3 Plastic I-Joist
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global I-Joist Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Architecture
1.3.3 Bridge
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global I-Joist Production
2.1 Global I-Joist Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global I-Joist Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global I-Joist Production by Region
2.3.1 Global I-Joist Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global I-Joist Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global I-Joist Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global I-Joist Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global I-Joist Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global I-Joist Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global I-Joist Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global I-Joist Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales I-Joist by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global I-Joist Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global I-Joist Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global I-Joist Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

2022-2030 Report on Global PSMA-PET Imaging Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

2022-2030 Report on Global Video Lottery Terminals (VLT) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

2022-2030 Report on Global Urine Analyzer Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

2022-2030 Report on Global Commercial Vehicle Tire Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Polymeric Foam Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

15 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

16 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Refractory Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

16 hours ago grandresearchstore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

Polymeric Foam Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

15 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

4,4′-Difluorobenzophenone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

16 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Refractory Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

16 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Tolylenediisocyanate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

16 hours ago grandresearchstore