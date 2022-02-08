I-Joist Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

I-Joist Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
I-Joist market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global I-Joist market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Metal I-Joist
- Plastic I-Joist
- Other
Segment by Application
- Architecture
- Bridge
- Other
By Company
- Nordic Structures
- Anthony Forest Products
- TECO Building Products
- Pro Builder
- Pryda
- Tri-State Forest Products
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 I-Joist Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global I-Joist Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal I-Joist
1.2.3 Plastic I-Joist
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global I-Joist Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Architecture
1.3.3 Bridge
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global I-Joist Production
2.1 Global I-Joist Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global I-Joist Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global I-Joist Production by Region
2.3.1 Global I-Joist Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global I-Joist Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global I-Joist Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global I-Joist Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global I-Joist Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global I-Joist Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global I-Joist Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global I-Joist Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales I-Joist by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global I-Joist Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global I-Joist Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global I-Joist Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
