Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Sound-insulated Plasterboard market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- 9.5mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard
- 12mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard
- 15mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard
- Others
Segment by Application
- Furniture Industry
- Building Materials
- Interior Decoration
- Others
By Company
- Armstrong World Industries
- Etex Group
- Saint-Gobain S.A
- Beijing New Building Material Group
- USG Corporation
- Georgia Pacific LLC
- Boral Limited
- Knauf
- Fletcher Building Limited
- LafargeHolcim Ltd
- National Gypsum Company
- Mada Gypsum Company
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 9.5mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard
1.2.3 12mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard
1.2.4 15mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Furniture Industry
1.3.3 Building Materials
1.3.4 Interior Decoration
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Production
2.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
