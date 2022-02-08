Light Organic Solvent Preservative Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Light Organic Solvent Preservative Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Light Organic Solvent Preservative market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light Organic Solvent Preservative market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Formaldehyde
- Sorbic Acid
- Others
Segment by Application
- Furniture & Decking
- Marine
- Construction
- Others
By Company
- Borax
- BASF Wolman GmbH
- Janssen PMP
- KMG Chemicals
- Kop-Coat
- Koppers
- Kurt Obermeier GmbH
- LANXESS AG
- Lonza Group Ltd
- RUTGERS Organics GmbH
- Viance LLC
- Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Light Organic Solvent Preservative Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Light Organic Solvent Preservative Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Formaldehyde
1.2.3 Sorbic Acid
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Light Organic Solvent Preservative Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Furniture & Decking
1.3.3 Marine
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Light Organic Solvent Preservative Production
2.1 Global Light Organic Solvent Preservative Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Light Organic Solvent Preservative Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Light Organic Solvent Preservative Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Light Organic Solvent Preservative Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Light Organic Solvent Preservative Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Light Organic Solvent Preservative Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Light Organic Solvent Preservative Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Light Organic Solvent Preservative Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
