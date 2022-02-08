Heat Exchanger Tubes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Heat Exchanger Tubes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Heat exchanger tubes meets the demands and specifications required in the fabrication of heat exchangers. A shell and tube heat exchanger is a class of heat exchanger structure. This type of heat exchanger comprises a shell (an enormous weight vessel) with a bundle of tubes inside it.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Exchanger Tubes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Heat Exchanger Tubes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Heat Exchanger Tubes market was valued at 1138.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1641.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Seamless Tube Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heat Exchanger Tubes include NEOTISS, Webco Industries, AMETEK, Profins, Salem Tube, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Sandvik Materials Technology, Zeleziarne Podbrezova and Plymouth Tube, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Heat Exchanger Tubes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Seamless Tube
- Welded Tube
Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Process
- HVAC
- Marine Applications
- Nuclear Power and Aerospace
- Others
Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Heat Exchanger Tubes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Heat Exchanger Tubes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Heat Exchanger Tubes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Heat Exchanger Tubes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- NEOTISS
- Webco Industries
- AMETEK
- Profins
- Salem Tube
- Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
- Sandvik Materials Technology
- Zeleziarne Podbrezova
- Plymouth Tube
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- Pennar
- Saint-Gobain
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heat Exchanger Tubes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heat Exchanger Tubes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heat Exchanger Tubes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Exchanger Tubes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Exchanger Tubes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Exchanger Tubes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat Exchanger Tubes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Exchanger Tubes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
