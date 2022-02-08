Steel Tubes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Steel tubes are the niche segment application of iron and steel that is anti-corrosion and rust free. Steel tube is main use for structural purposes such as scaffolding. They are often put to use in applications that call for precise outside diameters. Therefore, the outside diameter is vital as it indicates how much the tube can hold.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Tubes in global, including the following market information:

Global Steel Tubes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Steel Tubes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Steel Tubes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Steel Tubes market was valued at 92840 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 103950 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Welded Tube Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steel Tubes include Youfa Steel Pipe Group, Tenaris, Zekelman Industries, VALLOUREC, China Baowu Steel Group, Nippon Steel, ChelPipe Group, APL Apollo and Arcelormittal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Steel Tubes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steel Tubes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Welded Tube

Seamless Tube

Global Steel Tubes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Industry

Industrial Machinery

Oil & Gas Industry

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Steel Tubes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Tubes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steel Tubes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steel Tubes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steel Tubes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Steel Tubes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

Tenaris

Zekelman Industries

VALLOUREC

China Baowu Steel Group

Nippon Steel

ChelPipe Group

APL Apollo

Arcelormittal

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

SeAH Holdings Corp

TMK Group

Nucor Corporation

United States Steel Corporation

Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies

Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube

Hengyang Valin Steel Tube

Severstal

TPCO

Jindal Saw

Evraz

Marcegaglia

Tata Steel

Essar Steel and Ispat Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Steel Tubes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Steel Tubes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Steel Tubes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Steel Tubes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Steel Tubes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Steel Tubes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Steel Tubes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Steel Tubes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Steel Tubes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Steel Tubes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Steel Tubes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Tubes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Tubes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Tubes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Tubes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Tubes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Steel Tubes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Welded Tube

4.1.3 Seamless Tube

