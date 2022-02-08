Monocrystalline Diamond Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Monocrystalline Diamond is a one type of synthetic diamond which is also known as an artificial diamond, cultured diamond, or cultivated diamond. Single crystal diamond is also widely known as HPHT diamond or CVD diamond after the two common production methods (referring to the high-pressure high-temperature and chemical vapor deposition crystal formation methods, respectively).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Monocrystalline Diamond in global, including the following market information:

Global Monocrystalline Diamond Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Monocrystalline Diamond Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Ct)

Global top five Monocrystalline Diamond companies in 2021 (%)

The global Monocrystalline Diamond market was valued at 637.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1398.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HPHT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Monocrystalline Diamond include Element Six, IIa technologies, Sumitomo Electric, Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal, Huanghe Whirlwind, Zhongnan Diamond, Hebei Plasma Diamond, Henan Liliang Diamond and Ningbo Crysdiam and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Monocrystalline Diamond manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Monocrystalline Diamond Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ct)

Global Monocrystalline Diamond Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HPHT

CVD

Global Monocrystalline Diamond Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ct)

Global Monocrystalline Diamond Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mechanical Device

Optical Material

Electron Device

Jewelry

Others

Global Monocrystalline Diamond Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ct)

Global Monocrystalline Diamond Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Monocrystalline Diamond revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Monocrystalline Diamond revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Monocrystalline Diamond sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Ct)

Key companies Monocrystalline Diamond sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Element Six

IIa technologies

Sumitomo Electric

Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal

Huanghe Whirlwind

Zhongnan Diamond

Hebei Plasma Diamond

Henan Liliang Diamond

Ningbo Crysdiam

Diamond Elements

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Monocrystalline Diamond Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Monocrystalline Diamond Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Monocrystalline Diamond Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Monocrystalline Diamond Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Monocrystalline Diamond Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Monocrystalline Diamond Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Monocrystalline Diamond Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Monocrystalline Diamond Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Monocrystalline Diamond Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Monocrystalline Diamond Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Monocrystalline Diamond Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Monocrystalline Diamond Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Monocrystalline Diamond Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monocrystalline Diamond Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Monocrystalline Diamond Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monocrystalline Diamond Companies

