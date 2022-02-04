February 4, 2022

Global Fire-Proof Door-Class B Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Fire-Proof Door-Class B market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire-Proof Door-Class B market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Fire Timber Doors
  • Fire Steel Doors
  • Fire Resistant Aluminum Doors
  • Other Material Fire Doors

 

Segment by Application

  • Industry
  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Others

By Company

  • SSA ABLOY
  • Sanwa
  • Buyang
  • Chinsun Group
  • Wonly Group
  • Dali
  • HORMANN
  • NINZ
  • Meixin
  • Fuxin Taifeng Doors
  • Chuntian Group
  • Howden Joinery
  • Wanjia Group
  • Jia Hui Doors
  • Simto
  • Vista
  • Rapp Bomek
  • Zhucheng Group
  • Taotao Group
  • Republic Doors and Frames
  • Teckentrup
  • Schuco

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fire-Proof Door-Class B Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fire-Proof Door-Class B Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fire Timber Doors
1.2.3 Fire Steel Doors
1.2.4 Fire Resistant Aluminum Doors
1.2.5 Other Material Fire Doors
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fire-Proof Door-Class B Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industry
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Residential
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fire-Proof Door-Class B Production
2.1 Global Fire-Proof Door-Class B Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fire-Proof Door-Class B Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fire-Proof Door-Class B Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fire-Proof Door-Class B Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fire-Proof Door-Class B Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fire-Proof Door-Class B Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fire-Proof Door-Class B Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fire-Proof Door-Class B Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fire-Proof Door-Class B Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

Tags:

