February 4, 2022

Global Chicory Root Product Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Chicory Root Product market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chicory Root Product market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Chicory Flour
  • Roasted Chicory
  • Chicory Inulin
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Beverage Industry
  • Food industry
  • Health Care Products and Medicines

By Company

  • BENEO
  • Cosucra
  • Violf
  • Leroux
  • Sensus
  • PMV Nutrient Products
  • Farmvilla Food Industries

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Chicory Root Product Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Chicory Root Product Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chicory Flour
1.2.3 Roasted Chicory
1.2.4 Chicory Inulin
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Chicory Root Product Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Beverage Industry
1.3.3 Food industry
1.3.4 Health Care Products and Medicines
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Chicory Root Product Production
2.1 Global Chicory Root Product Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Chicory Root Product Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Chicory Root Product Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Chicory Root Product Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Chicory Root Product Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Chicory Root Product Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Chicory Root Product Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Chicory Root Product Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Chicory Root Product Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Chicory Root Product Sales by Region

