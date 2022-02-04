February 4, 2022

Global Tagetes Essential Oil Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

grandresearchstore

Tagetes Essential Oil market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tagetes Essential Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Compound Essential Oil
  • Unilateral Essential Oil

 

Segment by Application

  • Medical
  • Spa and Relaxation
  • Others

By Company

  • Albert Vieille
  • Berje
  • Elixens
  • Ernesto Ventos
  • Fleurchem
  • H.Interdonati
  • Ungerer and Company
  • Penta Manufacturing Company
  • Robertet Group
  • Ultra International
  • Treatt Plc
  • PerfumersWorld

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tagetes Essential Oil Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Tagetes Essential Oil Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Compound Essential Oil
1.2.3 Unilateral Essential Oil
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tagetes Essential Oil Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Spa and Relaxation
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Tagetes Essential Oil Production
2.1 Global Tagetes Essential Oil Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Tagetes Essential Oil Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Tagetes Essential Oil Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Tagetes Essential Oil Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Tagetes Essential Oil Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Tagetes Essential Oil Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Tagetes Essential Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Tagetes Essential Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Tagetes Essential Oil Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Tagetes Essential Oil Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Tagetes Essential Oil Sales by Region (2017-2022)

