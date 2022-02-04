Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PTFE coatings are non-stick fluoropolymer coatings that use a two-coat (primer/topcoat) system. These products have the highest operating temperature of any fluoropolymer and have extremely low coefficient of friction, fair abrasion resistance and good chemical resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings market was valued at 1867.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2352.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings include 3M, DowDuPont, Arkema, AGC, Daikin Industries, Edlon, Solvay, Metal Coatings Corp and Toefco Engineered Coating, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder Coating

Liquid Coating

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Processing

Oil and Gas

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Medical

Others

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

DowDuPont

Arkema

AGC

Daikin Industries

Edlon

Solvay

Metal Coatings Corp

Toefco Engineered Coating

Marcote

Whitford

Impreglon UK

Hubei Everflon Polymer

