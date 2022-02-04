Aramid Prepreg Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Prepreg is the common term for a reinforcing fabric which has been pre-impregnated with a resin system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aramid Prepreg in global, including the following market information:

Global Aramid Prepreg Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aramid Prepreg Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aramid Prepreg companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aramid Prepreg market was valued at 702.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 859.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Para-Aramid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aramid Prepreg include Toray Industries, DowDupont, Hexcel, Teijin, SGL Group, Mitsubishi, PRF Composite Materials, Zyvex Technologies and Ventec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aramid Prepreg manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aramid Prepreg Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aramid Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Para-Aramid

Meta-Aramid

Global Aramid Prepreg Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aramid Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Sporting Goods

Aerospace & Defence

Electronics

Others

Global Aramid Prepreg Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aramid Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aramid Prepreg revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aramid Prepreg revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aramid Prepreg sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aramid Prepreg sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray Industries

DowDupont

Hexcel

Teijin

SGL Group

Mitsubishi

PRF Composite Materials

Zyvex Technologies

Ventec

SK Chemicals

ACP Composites

Axiom Materials

Park Electrochemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aramid Prepreg Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aramid Prepreg Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aramid Prepreg Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aramid Prepreg Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aramid Prepreg Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aramid Prepreg Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aramid Prepreg Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aramid Prepreg Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aramid Prepreg Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aramid Prepreg Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aramid Prepreg Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aramid Prepreg Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aramid Prepreg Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Prepreg Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aramid Prepreg Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Prepreg Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Aramid Prepreg Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Para-Aramid

