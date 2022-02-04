Paints & Coatings Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Paints & Coatings Additives market was valued at 205220 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 275670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/122701/global-paints-coatings-additives-market-2022-2028-165

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Biocides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paints & Coatings Additives include BASF, DowDuPont, Solvay, AkzoNobel, Arkema, Lonza Group, Asahi Glass, Daikin Industries and Ashland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paints & Coatings Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Biocides

Dispersants & Wetting Agents

Stabilizers

Defoamers and Dearaters

Others

Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architectual

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paints & Coatings Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paints & Coatings Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paints & Coatings Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Paints & Coatings Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DowDuPont

Solvay

AkzoNobel

Arkema

Lonza Group

Asahi Glass

Daikin Industries

Ashland

Dynea AS

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries

The Lubrizol Corporation

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/122701/global-paints-coatings-additives-market-2022-2028-165

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paints & Coatings Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paints & Coatings Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paints & Coatings Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paints & Coatings Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paints & Coatings Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paints & Coatings Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paints & Coatings Additives Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/