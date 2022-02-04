Aluminum Hydroxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminium hydroxide, Al(OH)3, is found in nature as the mineral gibbsite (also known as hydrargillite) and its three much rarer polymorphs: bayerite, doyleite, and nordstrandite. Aluminium hydroxide is amphoteric in nature, i.e., it has both basic and acidic properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Hydroxide in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aluminum Hydroxide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Hydroxide market was valued at 4090.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5152 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Hydroxide include Chalco, Alcoa, Sumitomo Chemical, Showa Denko, Huber Engineered Materials, NALCO, American Elements, Albemarle and Nabaltec and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Hydroxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Hydroxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Hydroxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Hydroxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aluminum Hydroxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chalco

Alcoa

Sumitomo Chemical

Showa Denko

Huber Engineered Materials

NALCO

American Elements

Albemarle

Nabaltec

MAL Hungarian Aluminium

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Hydroxide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum Hydroxide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminum Hydroxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Hydroxide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Hydroxide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum Hydroxide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum Hydroxide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum Hydroxide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum Hydroxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Hydroxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Hydroxide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Hydroxide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Hydroxide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Hydroxide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

