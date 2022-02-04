Aluminium Oxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminum oxide (Al2O3), more commonly known as alumina, is extensive used in a variety of industrial manufacturing applications and various engineering processes. When occurring as crystalline form, aluminum oxide most closely resembles properties of natural corundum, with the characteristic property of remarkable hardness.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Oxide in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/122698/global-aluminium-oxide-market-2022-2028-746

Global Aluminium Oxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminium Oxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aluminium Oxide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminium Oxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Oxide include Chalco, Alcoa, Rio Tinto Group, Rusal, Norsk Hydro, Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group, Jin Jiang International, XINFA Group and East Hope Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminium Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminium Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Pellets

Tablets

Sputtering Targets

Nanoparticles

Global Aluminium Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Ceramic

Electronics

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

Global Aluminium Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminium Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminium Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminium Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aluminium Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chalco

Alcoa

Rio Tinto Group

Rusal

Norsk Hydro

Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group

Jin Jiang International

XINFA Group

East Hope Group

Sumitomo Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/122698/global-aluminium-oxide-market-2022-2028-746

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminium Oxide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminium Oxide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminium Oxide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminium Oxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminium Oxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminium Oxide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminium Oxide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminium Oxide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminium Oxide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminium Oxide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminium Oxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Oxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Oxide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Oxide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Oxide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Oxide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminium Oxide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/