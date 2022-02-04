Aluminium Oxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminium Oxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Aluminum oxide (Al2O3), more commonly known as alumina, is extensive used in a variety of industrial manufacturing applications and various engineering processes. When occurring as crystalline form, aluminum oxide most closely resembles properties of natural corundum, with the characteristic property of remarkable hardness.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Oxide in global, including the following market information:
- Global Aluminium Oxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Aluminium Oxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Aluminium Oxide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminium Oxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Oxide include Chalco, Alcoa, Rio Tinto Group, Rusal, Norsk Hydro, Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group, Jin Jiang International, XINFA Group and East Hope Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminium Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminium Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Powder
- Pellets
- Tablets
- Sputtering Targets
- Nanoparticles
Global Aluminium Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical
- Ceramic
- Electronics
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Others
Global Aluminium Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aluminium Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aluminium Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aluminium Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Aluminium Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Chalco
- Alcoa
- Rio Tinto Group
- Rusal
- Norsk Hydro
- Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group
- Jin Jiang International
- XINFA Group
- East Hope Group
- Sumitomo Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminium Oxide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminium Oxide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminium Oxide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminium Oxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminium Oxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminium Oxide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminium Oxide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminium Oxide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminium Oxide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminium Oxide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminium Oxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Oxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Oxide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Oxide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Oxide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Oxide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminium Oxide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
