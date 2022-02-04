Agricultural Lubricant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Agricultural Lubricant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Lubricant is a substance, usually organic, introduced to reduce friction between surfaces in mutual contact, which ultimately reduces the heat generated when the surfaces move. It may also have the function of transmitting forces, transporting foreign particles, or heating or cooling the surfaces. The property of reducing friction is known as lubricity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Lubricant in global, including the following market information:
- Global Agricultural Lubricant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Agricultural Lubricant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Agricultural Lubricant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agricultural Lubricant market was valued at 1913.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2287.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mineral Oil Lubricant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Lubricant include Exxonmobil, Shell, Chevron, Total, BP, Fuchs, Phillips 66, Exol Lubricants and Witham Oil and Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agricultural Lubricant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agricultural Lubricant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Agricultural Lubricant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Mineral Oil Lubricant
- Synthetic Lubricant
- Bio-based Lubricant
Global Agricultural Lubricant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Agricultural Lubricant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Engines
- Gear & Transmission
- Hydraulics
- Greasing
- Implements
- Others
Global Agricultural Lubricant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Agricultural Lubricant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Agricultural Lubricant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Agricultural Lubricant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Agricultural Lubricant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Agricultural Lubricant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Exxonmobil
- Shell
- Chevron
- Total
- BP
- Fuchs
- Phillips 66
- Exol Lubricants
- Witham Oil and Paint
- Rymax Lubricants
- Cougar Lubricants
- Schaeffer Manufacturing
- Pennine Lubricants
- Unil Lubricants
- Royal Precision Lubricants
- Crown Oil
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agricultural Lubricant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agricultural Lubricant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agricultural Lubricant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agricultural Lubricant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agricultural Lubricant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agricultural Lubricant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agricultural Lubricant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agricultural Lubricant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agricultural Lubricant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agricultural Lubricant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agricultural Lubricant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Lubricant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural Lubricant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Lubricant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural Lubricant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Lubricant Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
