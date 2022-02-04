Adhesive and Sealant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Adhesive is a substance applied to the surfaces of materials that binds them together and resists separation. Sealant is a substance used to block the passage of fluids through the surface or joints or openings in materials, a type of mechanical seal. Adhesives and sealants are often considered together because they both adhere and seal; both must be resistant to their operating environments; and their properties are highly dependent on how they are applied and processed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesive & Sealant in global, including the following market information:

Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Adhesive & Sealant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adhesive & Sealant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adhesive & Sealant include Henkel, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Hexion, DowDuPont, Akzo Nobel, Royal Adhesives & Sealants and Eastman Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adhesive & Sealant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adhesive & Sealant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot-melt

Reactive

Others

Global Adhesive & Sealant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others

Global Adhesive & Sealant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adhesive & Sealant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adhesive & Sealant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adhesive & Sealant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Adhesive & Sealant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

3M

Hexion

DowDuPont

Akzo Nobel

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Eastman Chemical

Mapei

RPM International

Mactac

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Ashland

Huntsman

Sika

Gardner-Gibson

Yokohama Industries

Jowat SE

Adhesives Research

Franklin International

Xinzhan New Chemical Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adhesive & Sealant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adhesive & Sealant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adhesive & Sealant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Adhesive & Sealant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive & Sealant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesive & Sealant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive & Sealant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesive & Sealant Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive & Sealant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Size

