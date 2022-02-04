Adhesive and Sealant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Adhesive and Sealant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Adhesive is a substance applied to the surfaces of materials that binds them together and resists separation. Sealant is a substance used to block the passage of fluids through the surface or joints or openings in materials, a type of mechanical seal. Adhesives and sealants are often considered together because they both adhere and seal; both must be resistant to their operating environments; and their properties are highly dependent on how they are applied and processed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesive & Sealant in global, including the following market information:
- Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Adhesive & Sealant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adhesive & Sealant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adhesive & Sealant include Henkel, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Hexion, DowDuPont, Akzo Nobel, Royal Adhesives & Sealants and Eastman Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adhesive & Sealant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adhesive & Sealant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- Hot-melt
- Reactive
- Others
Global Adhesive & Sealant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Building & Construction
- Automotive & Transportation
- Consumer
- Others
Global Adhesive & Sealant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Adhesive & Sealant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Adhesive & Sealant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Adhesive & Sealant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Adhesive & Sealant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Henkel
- Arkema
- H.B. Fuller
- 3M
- Hexion
- DowDuPont
- Akzo Nobel
- Royal Adhesives & Sealants
- Eastman Chemical
- Mapei
- RPM International
- Mactac
- Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- Ashland
- Huntsman
- Sika
- Gardner-Gibson
- Yokohama Industries
- Jowat SE
- Adhesives Research
- Franklin International
- Xinzhan New Chemical Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adhesive & Sealant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adhesive & Sealant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adhesive & Sealant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adhesive & Sealant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive & Sealant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesive & Sealant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive & Sealant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesive & Sealant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive & Sealant Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Size
