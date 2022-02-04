February 4, 2022

Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
  • Global top five Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SiC(15-30) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) include Denka, Miqam Microelectronics Materials, Harvestalsic and BH Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • SiC(15-30)
  SiC(15-30)
  • SiC(40-60)
  • Others

Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Aviation & Defense
  • Rail Transit & Automobile
  • Electronic
  • Others

Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Denka
  • Miqam Microelectronics Materials
  • Harvestalsic
  • BH Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) Players in Global Market

