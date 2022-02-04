Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives are formulated from cross-linked acrylic polymers and are resistant to high heat and oxidation. Such acrylic-based PSAs exhibit lower initial tack and are less prone to develop sticky edges and maintain consistent level of removability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) include Henkel, 3M, Dow, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Ashland, Sika, Avery Dennison and Drytac, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Others

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Medical

Electronics

Packaging

Others

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

3M

Dow

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Ashland

Sika

Avery Dennison

Drytac

Huntsman

Franklin International

Adhesives Research

Nitto Denko

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Product Type

