Distributor and Ignition Coil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Distributor and Ignition Coil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Distributor and Ignition Coil in global, including the following market information:
- Global Distributor and Ignition Coil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Distributor and Ignition Coil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Distributor and Ignition Coil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Distributor and Ignition Coil market was valued at 2431.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3308.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ignition Coils Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Distributor and Ignition Coil include Delphi Technologies PLC, DENSO CORPORATION, Diamond Electric Mfg, Bosch, Federal Mogul, Borgwarner, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Eldor Corporation and Standard Motor Products (SMP), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Distributor and Ignition Coil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Distributor and Ignition Coil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Distributor and Ignition Coil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ignition Coils
- Distributor
Global Distributor and Ignition Coil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Distributor and Ignition Coil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Locomotive
- Ship
- Aircraft
Global Distributor and Ignition Coil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Distributor and Ignition Coil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Distributor and Ignition Coil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Distributor and Ignition Coil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Distributor and Ignition Coil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Distributor and Ignition Coil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Delphi Technologies PLC
- DENSO CORPORATION
- Diamond Electric Mfg
- Bosch
- Federal Mogul
- Borgwarner
- Hitachi Automotive Systems
- Eldor Corporation
- Standard Motor Products (SMP)
- Yura Tech
- Mitsubishi Electric
- AcDelco
- NGK
- Marshall Electric
- Sparktronic
- Shanghai Sogreat Electronic Tech.
- Zhejiang Jiaercheng Auto Parts
- Anhui Electronic Polytron Technologies Inc
