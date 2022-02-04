3D-LiDAR Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D-LiDAR in global, including the following market information:

Global 3D-LiDAR Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3D-LiDAR Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five 3D-LiDAR companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3D-LiDAR market was valued at 526.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 53.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Short Range Lidar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D-LiDAR include Velodyne, Ouster, Innoviz, Ibeo Automotive Systems, Continental, Quanergy Systems, LeddarTech, Luminar and Valeo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D-LiDAR manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D-LiDAR Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D-LiDAR Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Short Range Lidar

Mid-range Lidar

Long Range Lidar

Global 3D-LiDAR Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D-LiDAR Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global 3D-LiDAR Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D-LiDAR Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D-LiDAR revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D-LiDAR revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3D-LiDAR sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 3D-LiDAR sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Velodyne

Ouster

Innoviz

Ibeo Automotive Systems

Continental

Quanergy Systems

LeddarTech

Luminar

Valeo

Hesaitech

Robosense

Leishen Intelligent System

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D-LiDAR Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3D-LiDAR Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3D-LiDAR Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3D-LiDAR Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3D-LiDAR Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 3D-LiDAR Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3D-LiDAR Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3D-LiDAR Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3D-LiDAR Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 3D-LiDAR Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 3D-LiDAR Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3D-LiDAR Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 3D-LiDAR Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D-LiDAR Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D-LiDAR Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D-LiDAR Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 3D-LiDAR Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Short Range Lidar

4.1.3 Mid-range Lidar

