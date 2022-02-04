Semiconductor Laser Diodes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Laser Diodes in global, including the following market information:

The global Semiconductor Laser Diodes market was valued at 2578.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4457.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blue light semiconductor laser diode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Laser Diodes include Sony, Nichia, QSI, Sharp, ROHM, Ushio, Osram, TOPTICA Photonics and Shandong Huaguang Optoelectronics Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Semiconductor Laser Diodes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Semiconductor Laser Diodes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Semiconductor Laser Diodes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blue light semiconductor laser diode

Red light semiconductor laser diode

Infrared photodiode laser diode

Other

Global Semiconductor Laser Diodes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Semiconductor Laser Diodes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Optical storage and display

Telecommunications and Communications

Industrial application

Medical application

Other

Global Semiconductor Laser Diodes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Semiconductor Laser Diodes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Semiconductor Laser Diodes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Semiconductor Laser Diodes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Semiconductor Laser Diodes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Semiconductor Laser Diodes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sony

Nichia

QSI

Sharp

ROHM

Ushio

Osram

TOPTICA Photonics

Shandong Huaguang Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

Panasonic

Hamamatsu

Newport Corp

Egismos Technology

Arima Lasers

Finisar

Mitsubishi Electric

Coherent(Ondax)

