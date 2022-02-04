Crop Growth Regulators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Crop growth regulators are agrochemicals that influence the development of plants which are required at very low concentrations. There are natural regulators, which are produced by the plant itself, and also synthetic regulators; those found naturally in plants are called phytohormones or plant hormones.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crop Growth Regulators in global, including the following market information:

Global Crop Growth Regulators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Crop Growth Regulators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Crop Growth Regulators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Crop Growth Regulators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wettable Powders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Crop Growth Regulators include BASF, Dow, FMC, Land O’Lakes, Bayer, Syngenta, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemicals and Valent Biosciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Crop Growth Regulators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Crop Growth Regulators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Crop Growth Regulators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wettable Powders

Solutions

Global Crop Growth Regulators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Crop Growth Regulators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turf & Ornamentals

Others

Global Crop Growth Regulators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Crop Growth Regulators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Crop Growth Regulators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Crop Growth Regulators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Crop Growth Regulators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Crop Growth Regulators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Dow

FMC

Land O’Lakes

Bayer

Syngenta

Nufarm

Sumitomo Chemicals

Valent Biosciences

Tata Chemicals

Adama Agricultural

Nippon Soda

Arysta Lifescience

Xinyi Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Crop Growth Regulators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Crop Growth Regulators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Crop Growth Regulators Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Crop Growth Regulators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Crop Growth Regulators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Crop Growth Regulators Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Crop Growth Regulators Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Crop Growth Regulators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Crop Growth Regulators Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Crop Growth Regulators Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Crop Growth Regulators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Crop Growth Regulators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Crop Growth Regulators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crop Growth Regulators Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crop Growth Regulators Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crop Growth Regulators Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

