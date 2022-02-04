Rugged Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A rugged (or ruggedized, but also ruggedised) computer is a computer specifically designed to operate reliably in harsh usage environments and conditions, such as strong vibrations, extreme temperatures and wet or dusty conditions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rugged Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Rugged Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rugged Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Rugged Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rugged Equipment market was valued at 6066.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8415.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rugged Communication Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rugged Equipment include Panasonic, Abaco Systems, Getac, Dell, Honeywell, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, Zebra(Xplore), Datalogic and Trenton Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rugged Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rugged Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rugged Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rugged Communication Equipment

Rugged Computers

Rugged Displays

Global Rugged Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rugged Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Defense and Military

Industrial

Others

Global Rugged Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rugged Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rugged Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rugged Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rugged Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Rugged Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

Abaco Systems

Getac

Dell

Honeywell

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

Zebra(Xplore)

Datalogic

Trenton Systems

Leonardo DRS

Extreme Engineering Solutions

Handheld Group

CIPHERLAB

TouchStar

Juniper Systems

Ecrin Systems

Aqeri(Borderlight)

MilDef(AMREL)

Winmate

ACME

Advantech

Sparton Rugged Electronics

Kontron

HP

Twinhead(Durabook)

Lenovo

JLT Mobile Computers

MobileDemand

Xenarc

AAEON

DT Research

RuggON

Samsung

Trimble

Rugged Sumo

Logic Instrument ARCHOS

Estone Technology

Bright Alliance Technology

Conker

