Rugged Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rugged Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
A rugged (or ruggedized, but also ruggedised) computer is a computer specifically designed to operate reliably in harsh usage environments and conditions, such as strong vibrations, extreme temperatures and wet or dusty conditions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rugged Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Rugged Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Rugged Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Rugged Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-rugged-equipment-2022-2028-912
The global Rugged Equipment market was valued at 6066.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8415.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rugged Communication Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rugged Equipment include Panasonic, Abaco Systems, Getac, Dell, Honeywell, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, Zebra(Xplore), Datalogic and Trenton Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rugged Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rugged Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rugged Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Rugged Communication Equipment
- Rugged Computers
- Rugged Displays
Global Rugged Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rugged Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Defense and Military
- Industrial
- Others
Global Rugged Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rugged Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rugged Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rugged Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Rugged Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Rugged Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Panasonic
- Abaco Systems
- Getac
- Dell
- Honeywell
- Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions
- Zebra(Xplore)
- Datalogic
- Trenton Systems
- Leonardo DRS
- Extreme Engineering Solutions
- Handheld Group
- CIPHERLAB
- TouchStar
- Juniper Systems
- Ecrin Systems
- Aqeri(Borderlight)
- MilDef(AMREL)
- Winmate
- ACME
- Advantech
- Sparton Rugged Electronics
- Kontron
- HP
- Twinhead(Durabook)
- Lenovo
- JLT Mobile Computers
- MobileDemand
- Xenarc
- AAEON
- DT Research
- RuggON
- Samsung
- Trimble
- Rugged Sumo
- Logic Instrument ARCHOS
- Estone Technology
- Bright Alliance Technology
- Conker
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rugged Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rugged Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rugged Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rugged Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rugged Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rugged Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rugged Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rugged Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rugged Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rugged Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rugged Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rugged Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rugged Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rugged Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rugged Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rugged Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rugged Equipment Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Rugged Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Rugged Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Rugged Equipment Market Outlook 2022