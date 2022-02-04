Double Coated Foam Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In general, double coated foam tape is composed of a paper, film, or tissue carrier that is coated on both sides with pressure sensitive adhesive. The adhesive is protected by a peel-away liner that can be removed at the time of application or left in place until the joining surfaces are ready to be attached.

Double sided foam tape and single sided foam tape comprise of a wide selection of Polyethylene (PE), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA) and polyurethane (PU) foams coated with performance acrylic and rubber adhesive systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Double Coated Foam Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)

Global top five Double Coated Foam Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Double Coated Foam Tape market was valued at 816.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1021.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Double Coated PE Foam Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Double Coated Foam Tape include 3M, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Scapa, Mactac (Lintec), Avery Dennison, Saint-Gobain, Achem (YC Group), 3F GmbH and Nitto Denko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Double Coated Foam Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Double Coated PE Foam Tape

Double Coated EVA Foam Tape

Double Coated PU Foam Tape

Others

Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Building and Construction

Home Appliances

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Double Coated Foam Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Double Coated Foam Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Double Coated Foam Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Key companies Double Coated Foam Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Scapa

Mactac (Lintec)

Avery Dennison

Saint-Gobain

Achem (YC Group)

3F GmbH

Nitto Denko

Sanoj Tape Group

Folsen

V. Himark

Berry Global

Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive

Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive

Shanghai Smith Adhesive

Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Double Coated Foam Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Double Coated Foam Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Double Coated Foam Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Double Coated Foam Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Double Coated Foam Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double Coated Foam Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Double Coated Foam Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double Coated Foam Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

