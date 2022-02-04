Double Coated Foam Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Double Coated Foam Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
In general, double coated foam tape is composed of a paper, film, or tissue carrier that is coated on both sides with pressure sensitive adhesive. The adhesive is protected by a peel-away liner that can be removed at the time of application or left in place until the joining surfaces are ready to be attached.
Double sided foam tape and single sided foam tape comprise of a wide selection of Polyethylene (PE), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA) and polyurethane (PU) foams coated with performance acrylic and rubber adhesive systems.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Double Coated Foam Tape in global, including the following market information:
- Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)
- Global top five Double Coated Foam Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Double Coated Foam Tape market was valued at 816.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1021.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Double Coated PE Foam Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Double Coated Foam Tape include 3M, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Scapa, Mactac (Lintec), Avery Dennison, Saint-Gobain, Achem (YC Group), 3F GmbH and Nitto Denko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Double Coated Foam Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Double Coated PE Foam Tape
- Double Coated EVA Foam Tape
- Double Coated PU Foam Tape
- Others
Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Building and Construction
- Home Appliances
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Double Coated Foam Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Double Coated Foam Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Double Coated Foam Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)
- Key companies Double Coated Foam Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)
- Scapa
- Mactac (Lintec)
- Avery Dennison
- Saint-Gobain
- Achem (YC Group)
- 3F GmbH
- Nitto Denko
- Sanoj Tape Group
- Folsen
- V. Himark
- Berry Global
- Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive
- Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive
- Shanghai Smith Adhesive
- Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Double Coated Foam Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Double Coated Foam Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Double Coated Foam Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Double Coated Foam Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Double Coated Foam Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double Coated Foam Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Double Coated Foam Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double Coated Foam Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
