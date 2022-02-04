IP Camera Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

IP Camera is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet

This report contains market size and forecasts of IP Camera in global, including the following market information:

Global IP Camera Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IP Camera Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five IP Camera companies in 2021 (%)

The global IP Camera market was valued at 3611.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8504.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Centralized IP Camera Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IP Camera include Hikvision, Zhengjiang Dahua Technology, Axis Communications, Motorola, Panasonic, Bosch Security Systems, Arlo Technologies, Honeywell and Sony, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IP Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IP Camera Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IP Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Centralized IP Camera

Decentralized IP Camera

Global IP Camera Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IP Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Manufacturing/Factory Use

Public & Government Infrastructure

Global IP Camera Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IP Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IP Camera revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IP Camera revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IP Camera sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies IP Camera sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hikvision

Zhengjiang Dahua Technology

Axis Communications

Motorola

Panasonic

Bosch Security Systems

Arlo Technologies

Honeywell

Sony

Vivotek

Mobotix

Costar Technologies

Belkin

Toshiba

GeoVision

D-Link

Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Tech Joint Stock Co.,Ltd

Wanscam

Apexis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IP Camera Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IP Camera Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IP Camera Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IP Camera Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IP Camera Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global IP Camera Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IP Camera Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IP Camera Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IP Camera Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global IP Camera Sales by Companies

3.5 Global IP Camera Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IP Camera Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers IP Camera Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Camera Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IP Camera Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Camera Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global IP Camera Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Centralized IP Camera

4.1.3 Decentralized IP Camera

