IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A microcontroller (MCU for microcontroller unit) is a small computer on a single metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) integrated circuit chip. In modern terminology, it is similar to, but less sophisticated than, a system on a chip (SoC); a SoC may include a microcontroller as one of its components. A microcontroller contains one or more CPUs (processor cores) along with memory and programmable input/output peripherals. Program memory in the form of ferroelectric RAM, NOR flash or OTP ROM is also often included on chip, as well as a small amount of RAM. Microcontrollers are designed for embedded applications, in contrast to the microprocessors used in personal computers or other general purpose applications consisting of various discrete chips. At present, microcontroller is employed substantially across many automated Internet of Things products and devices such as power tools, remote controls, office machines, automobile engine controls, and medical devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT Microcontroller (MCU) in global, including the following market information:

Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five IoT Microcontroller (MCU) companies in 2021 (%)

The global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) market was valued at 3561.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7307.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

8 bit MCU Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IoT Microcontroller (MCU) include NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technology, Renesas Electronics, Silicon Laboratories, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated (Analog Devices) and Nuvoton, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IoT Microcontroller (MCU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

8 bit MCU

16 bit MCU

32 bit MCU

Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Smart Homes

Others

Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IoT Microcontroller (MCU) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IoT Microcontroller (MCU) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IoT Microcontroller (MCU) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies IoT Microcontroller (MCU) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NXP Semiconductors

Microchip Technology

Renesas Electronics

Silicon Laboratories

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated (Analog Devices)

Nuvoton

GigaDevice

Qingdao Eastsoft

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Companies

